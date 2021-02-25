Left Menu

AMU student goes missing

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:16 IST
Aligarh (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) An undergraduate student of the Aligarh Muslim University has been found missing from his hostel room, University authorities said on Thursday. Ashraf Ali, who hails from Bihar and is a final year student of BA, left his room in the SS South Hall on Tuesday afternoon and is not traceable since then, they said.

According to hostel inmates, Ashraf was mostly spending his time in his hostel room attending online classes.

AMU Proctor Prof. Waseem Ali told mediapersons that Ali's phone is switched off and the last time it was switched on was for a few seconds in the early hours of Wednesday.

AMU authorities have informed police and the district authorities and a case has been registered.

Police have contacted the student's family in Bihar and are also trying to identify his other friends and family members in the state, they said.

