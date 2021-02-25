Left Menu

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 16:00 IST
Seven bills introduced in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly

Seven government bills were introduced in the state Assembly on Thursday, the first day of the Budget session.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts Bill 2021 while Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who holds the Finance, Planning and Investment portfolios, introduced three bills Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, Ease of Doing Business Bill and Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill respectively.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Indian Medicine Council (Amendment) Bill, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bamang Felix introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Legislatures Members (Prevention of Disqualification) (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Town Planning and Urban Local Bodies minister Kamlung Mosang introduced the Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill.

The bills would be taken up for discussions and passing in the house.

Mosang during the day, also laid in the House the Arunachal Pradesh Food Commission Rule 2018 and the chief minister laid the Financial Statement of Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Service Authority from 2007-08 to 2017-18 respectively.

