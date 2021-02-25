Left Menu

Spain fined 15 million euros for skipping EU rules on data protection

The European Union's top court fined Spain 15 million euros on Thursday for failing to adopt EU rules protecting personal data during police investigations. The country must also pay an extra 89,000 euros for each day that the infringement continued, the court said.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 16:10 IST
Spain fined 15 million euros for skipping EU rules on data protection
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Union's top court fined Spain 15 million euros on Thursday for failing to adopt EU rules protecting personal data during police investigations.

The country must also pay an extra 89,000 euros for each day that the infringement continued, the court said. The EU adopted rules in 2016 aimed at protecting individuals' personal data when it is processed by police and criminal justice authorities. Spain missed the May 2018 deadline to transpose the EU rules into national law, prompting the European Commission to take legal action.

The court said Spain had failed to fulfill its obligations and ordered the government to pay a lump sum of 15 million euros, plus a daily fine of 89,000 euros for each day after the judgment which Spain continues to flout the rules. "By today's judgment, the Court declares that Spain has failed to fulfill its obligations," the court said.

The ruling did not involve any specific case of data privacy violations. The Spanish Justice Ministry had no immediate comment.

The case is the first where the court has imposed a lump sum payment and daily penalties at the same time - an order that reflects "the seriousness and duration of the infringement," the court said. Spain said it would transpose the rules by March 2020, citing delays caused because the country was awaiting the formation of a new government. As of May 2020, Spain had still not adopted the EU rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Despite evidence, China continues to deny West's condemnation of human rights violations

Despite reports and testimonies of human rights violations emerging from Xinjiang and Hong Kong, China on Wednesday continued to deny the Wests condemnation for Beijings international actions. Chinas remarks came hours after The European Un...

Debilitating 'long-COVID' may have severe health, social impacts - WHO

Thousands of COVID-19 patients continue to suffer serious, debilitating and lingering symptoms many months after their initial bout of infection, with major social, health and economic consequences, European health experts said on Thursday....

Baby decapitated, mother dies of injuries

A 13-month-old baby was found decapitated, while her seriously injured mother died on the way to hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district, police said on Thursday.The incident took place in Vijay Naglia village on the intervening nig...

Centre ready to talk to famers at any time: Agriculture Minister Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday reiterated that the central government is ready to talk to protesting farmers at any time. While speaking to the media here, Tomar said that the farmer unions, which have been prot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021