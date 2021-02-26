U.S. welcomes India-Pakistan ceasefire

The United States on Thursday welcomed a joint statement from India and Pakistan that they have agreed to maintain a ceasefire along the disputed border in Kashmir.

"This is a positive step towards greater peace and stability in South Asia, which is in our shared interest and we encourage both countries to keep building upon this progress," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.

