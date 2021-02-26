Left Menu

Jailed Putin critic Navalny moved, probably to prison camp -lawyer, activist

He is due to spend a little over 2-1/2 years behind bars, according to his lawyers, one of whom, Vadim Kobzev said on Twitter he had been moved from his Moscow jail. Kobzev later said Navalny could have been taken to a prison camp.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-02-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 00:40 IST
Jailed Putin critic Navalny moved, probably to prison camp -lawyer, activist
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been moved to an undisclosed detention centre outside Moscow that may be a prison camp, his lawyer and a member of a rights organisation said on Thursday.

Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, was jailed this month over alleged parole violations related to an embezzlement case he said was trumped up for political reasons, something the authorities deny. He is due to spend a little over 2-1/2 years behind bars, according to his lawyers, one of whom, Vadim Kobzev said on Twitter he had been moved from his Moscow jail.

Kobzev later said Navalny could have been taken to a prison camp. Kobzev said such a move was against the law, adding that Navalny's relatives had not been informed of his whereabouts.

Eva Merkacheva, a member of Moscow's public monitoring committee for human rights, said Navalny was sent to a standard penal colony, the location of which should be disclosed when he arrived there, RIA news agency reported. Navalny, 44, was arrested in January upon returning from Germany following treatment for poisoning with what many Western countries say was a military-grade nerve agent.

His detention has fuelled political tensions between Moscow and Western nations, which are preparing additional sanctions against Russian officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

President Biden speaks over phone with Saudi King

President Joe Biden spoke over the phone with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia and discussed regional security issues and affirmed the importance the US places on universal human rights and the rule of law, according to the...

From non-transparent credit culture to accounting for every penny of NPA (loans gone bad) is govt policy, says PM Modi.

From non-transparent credit culture to accounting for every penny of NPA loans gone bad is govt policy, says PM Modi....

Govt committed to strengthening banking sector, reforms will continue, says Prime Minister Modi.

Govt committed to strengthening banking sector, reforms will continue, says Prime Minister Modi....

COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India crosses 1.34 crores

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination to healthcare workers and frontline workers crossed 1.34 crores coverage on Friday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the provisional report issued by the Ministry, till Day-42 of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021