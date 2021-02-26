EXCLUSIVE-U.S. carries out airstrike against Iranian-backed militia target in Syria -officials

The United States on Thursday carried out an airstrike in Syria against a structure belonging to what it said were Iran-backed militia, two officials told Reuters.

The strike comes after a series of recent rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq.

Advertisement

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the strike was approved by President Joe Biden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)