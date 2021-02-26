EXCLUSIVE-U.S. carries out airstrike against Iranian-backed militia target in Syria -officials

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. carries out airstrike against Iranian-backed militia target in Syria -officialsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2021 05:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 05:01 IST
The United States on Thursday carried out an airstrike in Syria against a structure belonging to what it said were Iran-backed militia, two officials told Reuters.
The strike comes after a series of recent rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq.
The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the strike was approved by President Joe Biden.
