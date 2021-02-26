EC likely to announce dates of assembly polls in TN, Assam, Kerala, Bengal on Friday

The Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, and Puducherry on Friday afternoon.

The poll panel has convened a press conference at 4.30 pm.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of the four states are coming to an end in May and June.

In Puducherry, President's Rule has been imposed and the assembly kept under suspended animation after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government resigned earlier this week ahead of a vote of confidence.

