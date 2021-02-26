After Syria air strikes, Iraq military denies exchanging information with U.S.Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:01 IST
The Iraqi military on Friday denied exchanging information with the United States regarding targeting certain locations inside Syria, the state news agency reported, after Washington launched air strikes against Iran-backed militias.
The military said that Iraq's cooperation with the U.S.-led coalition was limited to fighting Islamic State.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
