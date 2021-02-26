7-year-old raped in UP's Kanpur Dehat

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat, according to police. The accused, identified as Pawan Raidas, alias Guddu (30), had taken the girl to a agricultural field on Thursday evening and raped her, said Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Chowdhary. The girl was found unconscious by her family members and later she narrated her ordeal to them, police said. The girl was taken to a district hospital where she is under treatment. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and police are searching for the accused, who is on the run.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)