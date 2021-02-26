Left Menu

7-year-old raped in UP's Kanpur Dehat

The accused, identified as Pawan Raidas, alias Guddu 30, had taken the girl to a agricultural field on Thursday evening and raped her, said Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Chowdhary. The girl was found unconscious by her family members and later she narrated her ordeal to them, police said.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 26-02-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 22:34 IST
7-year-old raped in UP's Kanpur Dehat
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat, according to police. The accused, identified as Pawan Raidas, alias Guddu (30), had taken the girl to a agricultural field on Thursday evening and raped her, said Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Chowdhary. The girl was found unconscious by her family members and later she narrated her ordeal to them, police said. The girl was taken to a district hospital where she is under treatment. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and police are searching for the accused, who is on the run.

