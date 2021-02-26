Left Menu

Pakistan: JUI-F lawmaker questioned on alleged marriage with minor girl

Pakistans Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry on Friday asked the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl JUI-F to come clean on whether one of its lawmakers had married a 14-year-old girl, saying the alleged report was bringing ill-fame to the country.The JUI-Fs Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi, according to reports, married a 14-year-old girl earlier in the month.

Pakistan: JUI-F lawmaker questioned on alleged marriage with minor girl

Pakistan's Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry on Friday asked the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to come clean on whether one of its lawmakers had married a 14-year-old girl, saying the alleged report was bringing ill-fame to the country.

The JUI-F's Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi, according to reports, married a 14-year-old girl earlier in the month. Ayubi had won the election from NA-263 Qilla Abdullah constituency of Balochistan in the 2018.

Speaking in the Parliament, Chaudhry said he was disturbed as the issue was being discussed in Indian media and elsewhere in the world. He asked the JUI-F to make a statement in the matter as such an act would be in “violation of the Child Marriage Restraint Act.'' “My heart is saddened that how we can allow such an act and expose our children like this,'' Chaudhry said.

He said the government was not probing the matter but the JUI-F should come clean.

Later, Chaudhry tweeted: ''I hope all sane voices in NA (National Assembly) will take notice of this absurd act by a member of National Assembly and will join voice to seek explanation.'' There are laws in Pakistan to stop child marriage but the practice goes on in backward areas. Religious parties contend that Islam has not set any age limit on marriage.

