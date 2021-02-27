Delhi: ASI dies after shooting self in PCR van

Left Menu

A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) died after shooting himself in the chest in a PCR vehicle on Saturday morning, police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 10:05 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The ASI was on duty near the Zakhira flyover in the national capital.

Further investigation is underway, Delhi Police said. (ANI)

