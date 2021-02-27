Delhi: ASI dies after shooting self in PCR van
A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) died after shooting himself in the chest in a PCR vehicle on Saturday morning, police said.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 10:05 IST
The ASI was on duty near the Zakhira flyover in the national capital.
Further investigation is underway, Delhi Police said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
