Left Menu

Andhra CM asks town planners to find solutions for emerging challenges with futuristic outlook

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Friday called upon the town planners to come up with solutions to the emerging challenges with a futuristic outlook on the goals set by the United Nations for sustainable development.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 27-02-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 12:21 IST
Andhra CM asks town planners to find solutions for emerging challenges with futuristic outlook
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Friday called upon the town planners to come up with solutions to the emerging challenges with a futuristic outlook on the goals set by the United Nations for sustainable development. While inaugurating the 69th National Town and Country Planners Conference virtually at Vishakhapatnam, the Chief Minister said that he is looking forward to the recommendations on affordable housing for lower-income groups and reducing the financial burden on the government in wake of the growing cost of land and high rents in urban areas making the land acquisition a difficult task.

He expressed confidence that the three-day meet will come up with solutions that are pertinent to the State and country vis-a-vis the 17 sustainable goals for 2030 set by the United Nations. "The Conference, being organized by the Institute of Town Planners of India (ITPT) and attended by Town Planners, Academics, Researchers, Directors and others from across the country, would deliberate on the emerging challenges in the changing scenario, and I hope the Summit will come up with useful recommendations," the Chief Minister said in his inaugural address.

Some of the interesting topics the Summit would be discussing include the impact of COVID in work culture and the requirements besides environment and climate change. "Water management is another issue of major concern and it needs comprehensive planning as cities are growing from multiple directions and there will need to extend the water facilities to all areas," he said.

The Chief Minister has stated that the government is looking forward for developing the coastal region utilising the vast stretch of 974 Km coastline in the State, where even Visakhapatnam city is also one of the beneficiaries of an integrated coastal development plan. Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that the purpose of this summit is to deliberate various issues on sustainable development goals by 2030 as recommended by the UN and looking forward to the solutions that would emerge in the summit for a remarkable change in current situations to lead better.

"We will take forward all the suggestions and recommendations that the Conference will give after the deliberations and put them to best use," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand, Assam continue winning run

Uttarakhand notched up their fourth straight win beating Mizoram by eight wickets in their Vijay Hazare Trophy plate group match here on Saturday.Uttarakhand are currently on top of the standings with 16 points from four matches, sharing th...

Ind vs Eng: We don't have any apprehension about pink-ball Tests, says Ashwin

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday said that his side does not have any apprehension about the pink-ball Tests and he is confident that every team will adapt to the day-night Tests as they play it more often. India had managed to...

IndiGo to operate select domestic flights from T1 in Mumbai

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday said that all its domestic flights having subset series 6E 5500 - 6E 5900 will be operated from Terminal-1 of the city airport here, starting March 10.All other flights, including 5000 series will continue ...

Army chief compliments Deepak Kumar for entering finals of Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday complimented Naib Sudedar Deepak Kumar for entering the finals of the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.Asian silver-winner Kumar 52kg on Friday had stunned Olympic and world...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021