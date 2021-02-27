Left Menu

ED attaches over Rs 84-cr assets of K'taka-based coop society promoters

The Enforcement Directorate has attached over Rs 84-crore worth assets in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged funds embezzlement case against a Karnataka-based cooperative society and its promoters, the central agency said Saturday.The properties, provisionally attached under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA, include agricultural and non-agricultural land, buildings, residential flats and factories.These assets are in the names of N Nanjundaiah the director of Kanva Group of companies, his family members, some related entities and Harish S, the founder director and president of Sree Kanva Souhardha Co-Operative Credit Limited SKSCCL.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 17:36 IST
ED attaches over Rs 84-cr assets of K'taka-based coop society promoters

The Enforcement Directorate has attached over Rs 84-crore worth assets in a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged funds embezzlement case against a Karnataka-based cooperative society and its promoters, the central agency said Saturday.

The properties, provisionally attached under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), include agricultural and non-agricultural land, buildings, residential flats and factories.

These assets are in the names of N Nanjundaiah (the director of Kanva Group of companies), his family members, some related entities and Harish S, the founder-director and president of Sree Kanva Souhardha Co-Operative Credit Limited (SKSCCL). The assets, worth a total of Rs 84.40 crore, are located at Nelamangala, Koratagere, Chikkabalapur, Srirangapatana and Bengaluru in Karnataka and at Madakasira (Anantpur district) in Andhra Pradesh, the ED said in a statement.

Nanjundaiah was arrested from Bengaluru by the agency in this case in August last year. He is in judicial custody at present. A charge sheet was subsequently filed by the ED before a special PMLA court in Bengaluru.

The ED case, under criminal sections of the PMLA, was filed after studying at least 3 FIRs filed by the Bengaluru Police and a complaint made by the Registrar of cooperative societies against Nanjundaiah and others.

It was alleged that the accused society and its promoters "collected Rs 650 crore deposits from the members of the public, assuring high rate of interest through commission agents, without maintaining required liquidity".

"SKSCCL collected the amounts, through unauthorised collection centres and agents, from more than 1,3000 gullible investors by luring them to pay the higher rate of interest (ranging from 12-15 per cent) but cheated them by not paying promised interest and not returning the principal amount even after the maturity," the ED alleged. The money collected was "embezzled" and transferred to various accounts of Kanva group of companies and entities, in the accounts of the accused directors and their family members and some others related to SKSCCL.

The agency had earlier said that "Nanjundaiah is the mastermind of the fraud that took place in the said society and had diverted more than Rs 180 crore funds to Kanva group of companies".

"Loans of huge amount were sanctioned to dubious members of the society without proper surety and security that resulted in huge losses to the society and its bona fide members," the ED had alleged. With the latest order, the total attachment, in this case, stands at Rs 339.57 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...

Brazil registers over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

Brazil registered 1,386 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 61,602 additional cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has suffered an enduring second wave since November, and infection rates h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021