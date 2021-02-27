Following are top foreign stories at 2000 hrs

FGN24 PAK-INDIA-CEASEFIRE-2NDLD IMRAN Onus of creating 'enabling environment' for further progress rests with India: Pak PM Khan Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire agreement with India but said the onus of creating an ''enabling environment'' for further progress in bilateral relations rests with New Delhi. By Sajjad Hussain FGN16 US-OLYMICS-CHINA-LD BOYCOTT Nikki Haley and top Republican leaders call for US boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in China Washington: Accusing China of ''horrific'' human rights abuses, some top Republican leaders, including Indian-American politician Nikki Haley, have demanded that the US boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and called on the International Olympic Committee to select a new site for the event. By Lalit K Jha FGN14 US-SAUDI-LD KHASHOGGI Saudi crown prince approved operation to kill Jamal Khashoggi: US intelligence report Washington: Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation to ''capture or kill'' exiled journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's consulate in Turkey, according to a declassified US intelligence report released by the Biden administration on the grisly murder of the leading dissident in 2018. By Lalit K Jha FGN27 VIRUS-LANKA-CREMATION Sri Lanka's end to forced cremations of COVID-19 dead on hold: official Colombo: Sri Lanka's decision to end forced cremations and allow the burial of those who succumbed to COVID-19 will take some time to be implemented as the necessary guidelines have not been issued so far, a top health official said on Saturday.

FGN25 UK-AFGAN-JOHNSON UK PM reiterates support against Taliban in call with Afghan President London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reiterated Britain's support to Afghanistan in its fight against the Taliban, as part of the wider North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) alliance. By Aditi Khanna FGN15 UN-INDIA-MYANMAR-ROHINGYAS India has highest stake in resolution of Rohingyas' return from Bangladesh to Myanmar: India at UNGA United Nations: India has emphasised the need for an early return of displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh to Myanmar, saying that it has the highest stake in resolving the issue since it is the only nation that shares a long border with both countries. By Yoshita Singh FGN3 US-PM-AWARD PM Modi to receive global energy and environment leadership award Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek global energy and environment leadership award during an annual international energy conference next week. By Lalit K Jha FGN7 US-CHINA-VISA US senators introduce legislation to end China's access to multiple year visa Washington: A legislation has been introduced by a group of influential Republican senators to end China’s access to 10-year multi-entry visas until it is certified that Beijing has ceased its campaign of economic and industrial espionage against the US. By Lalit K Jha PTI IND IND

