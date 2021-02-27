Two co-accused of comedian Munawar Faruqui walk out of jail

Two persons involved in organizing a comedy show of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui were released from the Central jail here on Saturday, after spending nearly two months behind bars.

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court had granted interim bail to Sadaqat Khan (23) and Nalin Yadav (25) the day before.

They had sought bail referring to the Supreme Court's order of February 5 granting bail to Faruqui (32) in the same case.

Khan and Yadav walked out of the jail after completing the legal procedure. Upon release in the evening, both said they have full faith in the judiciary.

Khan is a civil engineer while Yadav is a budding comedian himself.

The high court had granted interim bail to two other accused, Prakhar Vyas and Adwin Anthony, in the case on February 12.

Faruqui and others involved in organizing the show in Indore were arrested on the night of January 1, following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of local BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud.

The MLA's son had alleged that objectionable comments were made about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the show.

