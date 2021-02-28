Left Menu

MP: SAF constable found dead in Jabalpur

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 28-02-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 15:14 IST
MP: SAF constable found dead in Jabalpur

A 30-year-old constable of the Madhya Pradesh's Special Armed Force (SAF) has been found dead at an old firing range of the force in Jabalpur city, a police official said on Sunday.

Sachin Kankure was missing on Friday evening during the regular counting of personnel.

He was found dead at the old firing range of the SAF's 6th battalion campus in Ranjhi locality on Saturday night, Ranjhi police station in-charge R K Malviya said.

There was no injury mark on the body, he said.

As per preliminary investigation, the constable last spoke on his mobile phone to a woman in Hoshangabad district, from where he hailed, the official said.

The postmortem report is awaited, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID curbs dampen carousing on Jewish costume festival Purim

COVID-19 curbs have curtailed celebrations of the Jewish costume festival of Purim, with Israeli police preventing parties and some rabbis urging people not to drink too much so social distancing is maintained.Drawn from the biblical Book o...

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Google on Friday announced the lifting of three limits within Cloud Monitoring, a rich collection of tools that provide you visibility into the performance, availability, and health of your applications and infrastructure.With this, the num...

Myanmar: UN rights office condemns escalating violence in deadliest day of protests so far

More than 30 demonstrators have been wounded as police and military forces used live rounds together with less-than-lethal force against crowds protesting the month-long takeover, according to OHCHR, citing credible information.At least 1...

Puducherry Assembly Speaker quits on health grounds

Puducherry Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu quit on Sunday citing health reasons even as his brother joined the BJP just over a month ahead of the elections in the union territory.In the resignation letter to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021