Left Menu

Sad that I cannot talk in Tamil, seek your forgiveness: Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday apologised to people here for not speaking in Tamil which is one of the "oldest and sweetest" languages of India.

ANI | Vizhuppuram (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 28-02-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 19:25 IST
Sad that I cannot talk in Tamil, seek your forgiveness: Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu
Amit Shah addresses Vijay Sankalp Rally in Villupuram on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday apologised to people here for not speaking in Tamil which is one of the "oldest and sweetest" languages of India. "I am sad that I cannot talk to you in Tamil that is one of the oldest and sweetest languages of India, I seek your forgiveness," said Shah while addressing a Vijay Sankalp Rally in Villupuram of the poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

He further stated, "Earlier, all announcements at railway stations in Tamil Nadu used to be in English. Now, the announcements are made in Tamil. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made this change." Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also said that he regrets not being able to learn the language.

Addressing 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in the run-up to the programme, one listener Aparna Reddy asked him if there was something he missed out on during these long years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. "I thought about the question and felt that - it is a regret of sorts that I could not learn the world's oldest language Tamil. It is a beautiful language and popular across the world. Many people told me about the qualities of Tamil literature and the depths of Tamil poetry," the Prime Minister said.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID curbs dampen carousing on Jewish costume festival Purim

COVID-19 curbs have curtailed celebrations of the Jewish costume festival of Purim, with Israeli police preventing parties and some rabbis urging people not to drink too much so social distancing is maintained.Drawn from the biblical Book o...

JNU allows final-year M.Phil students on campus from March 8

Further reopening its campus, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Sunday said all final-year M.Phil students who require access to the premises for submitting their dissertation on time will be allowed entry from March 8. The university has als...

PM, Shah should ask officials to cooperate in probe: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct the authorities in Dadra and Nagar Haveli to cooperate with Mumbai police in the probe in Lo...

CNT taps Nokia to bring first 5G network to Ecuador

Corporacion Nacional de Telecommunicaciones CNT, the biggest fixed telecom operator in Ecuador, has tapped Nokia to bring the first commercial 5G experience to the country, the latter announced on Friday.As part of the deal, the Finnish tel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021