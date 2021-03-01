Left Menu

Syrian army says Israel attacks areas around southern Damascus

An Israeli military spokesman declined comment when asked about the report. In a briefing to supporters of his party on Friday, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said Israel was taking action "almost weekly" to prevent Iranian entrenchment in Syria.

Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 01-03-2021 03:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 02:39 IST
Syrian army says Israel attacks areas around southern Damascus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Syrian army said on Sunday evening that Israel conducted a rocket attack on targets in the vicinity of Damascus in an attack heard above the capital.

A Syrian army statement said the attack came from the Golan Heights and that it downed most of the missiles. An Israeli military spokesman declined comment when asked about the report.

In a briefing to supporters of his party on Friday, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said Israel was taking action "almost weekly" to prevent Iranian entrenchment in Syria. Regional intelligence sources say Iran's Quds Force and militias it backs whose presence has spread in Syria in recent years have a strong presence in a string of underground bases in the southern outskirts of Damascus.

Israel has regularly attacked what it says are Iranian-linked targets in Syria in recent years, and stepped up such strikes this year in what Western intelligence sources describe as a shadow war to reduce Iran's influence. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government has never publicly acknowledged there are Iranian forces operating on his behalf in Syria's civil war, only that Tehran has sent military advisers.

Western intelligence sources say Israeli strikes this year have undermined Iran's extensive military power in Syria without triggering a major increase in hostilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-England condemn online abuse of players after Genge receives death threats

England Rugby condemned the online abuse directed at its players after prop Ellis Genge said he received death threats following Saturdays Six Nations defeat by Wales. Genge said he was sent abuse on social media after footage surfaced of h...

Mexico's coronavirus czar in hospital with COVID-19, as death toll nears 186,000

Mexicos coronavirus czar has been hospitalized over the past five days for COVID-19 treatment but is recovering well, a health official said on Sunday, as the country marks the one-year anniversary of its first confirmed infections.Hugo Lop...

TV legend Norman Lear honored at Golden Globes

Television pioneer Norman Lear, creator of groundbreaking comedy shows such as All in the Family and One Day at a Time, accepted a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday.Lear, 98, was honored with the Carol Burne...

Soccer-Palmeiras win Copa do Brasil first leg at Gremio

Palmeiras beat Gremio 1-0 in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final in Porto Alegre on Sunday, even though playing the last half hour of the game with a man less after Luan was sent off. Palmeiras had won only three of their last 15 game...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021