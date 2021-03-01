Zimbabwe vice president Kembo Mohadi resigns - statement

Zimbabwe vice president Kembo Mohadi resigns - statementReuters | Harare | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:34 IST
Zimbabwe's Vice President Kembo Mohadi has resigned, he said in a statement on Monday, saying this was meant to save the image of the government following local media reports of improper conduct.
Mohadi, along with Constantino Chiwenga, was a deputy to President Emmerson Mnangagwa since 2018.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mnangagwa
- Zimbabwe
- Emmerson
- Constantino Chiwenga