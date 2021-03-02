Left Menu

U.S. presses Ethiopia to end Tigray violence, protect civilians -State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:40 IST
U.S. presses Ethiopia to end Tigray violence, protect civilians -State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken pressed Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to end hostilities in the northern Tigray region on Tuesday, citing "credible reports of atrocities and human rights violations and abuses," the State Department said.

"The secretary urged the Ethiopian government to take immediate, concrete steps to protect civilians, including refugees, and to prevent further violence," it said in a statement. The Tigray region's roughly 5 million people are suffering from a war between federal troops and the former local ruling party Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Virtual toy fair extended till March 4

The virtual India Toy Fair is being extended for two more days till March 4 on popular demand, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.The four-day India Toy Fair-2021 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 2...

European shares end higher as commodity majors reverse losses

Europes benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as stability in the bond market gave stocks some breathing room, with major commodity-linked stocks reversing losses on a turnabout in oil and metal prices. The pan-regional STOXX 600 in...

US sanctions 2 Yemeni rebels for cross-border, sea attacks

The United States imposed sanctions on Tuesday on two rebel leaders in Yemen, citing their alleged roles in cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and shipping vessels in the Red Sea.The Department of the Treasury said Houthi leaders Monsour ...

Maradona's Porsche from 'forgotten' season up for sale

A Porsche car owned by Argentinas soccer great Diego Maradona during his forgotten final season in Europe will go under the hammer this week.Maradona drove the 1992 silver Porsche 911 to and from training and matches when he was playing for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021