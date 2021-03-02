U.S. presses Ethiopia to end Tigray violence, protect civilians -State Dept

U.S. presses Ethiopia to end Tigray violence, protect civilians -State DeptReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:40 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken pressed Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to end hostilities in the northern Tigray region on Tuesday, citing "credible reports of atrocities and human rights violations and abuses," the State Department said.
"The secretary urged the Ethiopian government to take immediate, concrete steps to protect civilians, including refugees, and to prevent further violence," it said in a statement. The Tigray region's roughly 5 million people are suffering from a war between federal troops and the former local ruling party Tigray People’s Liberation Front.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- Ethiopian
- Tigray
- Anthony Blinken
- Ahmed
- Abiy
- the State Department
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Ahmedabad pink ball Test sold out, will take decision on crowds in IPL shortly: Ganguly
Pee Safe sets up first offline store in Ahmedabad, eyes 15 stores in 12 months
'We had to run for our lives’: The pregnant women fleeing Tigray
Ind vs Eng: Hosts name squad for last 2 Tests, Umesh to undergo fitness test in Ahmedabad
No successor to Ahmed Patel for Congress in RS bypolls in Gujarat