BRIEF-Elon Musk Says Starship Launch Postponed To No Earlier Than Tomorrow - Tweet

March 29 (Reuters) -

* ELON MUSK SAYS FAA INSPECTOR UNABLE TO REACH STARBASE IN TIME FOR LAUNCH TODAY; STARSHIP POSTPONED TO NO EARLIER THAN TOMORROW - TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3rxvT3N

