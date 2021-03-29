BRIEF-Elon Musk Says Starship Launch Postponed To No Earlier Than Tomorrow - Tweet

BRIEF-Elon Musk Says Starship Launch Postponed To No Earlier Than Tomorrow - TweetReuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 21:09 IST
March 29 (Reuters) -
* ELON MUSK SAYS FAA INSPECTOR UNABLE TO REACH STARBASE IN TIME FOR LAUNCH TODAY; STARSHIP POSTPONED TO NO EARLIER THAN TOMORROW - TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3rxvT3N
