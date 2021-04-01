PFC pays interim dividend of Rs 1,182.63 cr to govt for 2020-21

PFC pays interim dividend of Rs 1,182.63 cr to govt for 2020-21PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 12:22 IST
State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has paid an interim dividend of Rs 1,182.63 crore to the government for the financial year 2020-21.
''Power Finance Corporation has paid an interim dividend of Rs 1,182.63 crore to government of India for the financial year 2020-21 on March 31st, 2021 on 1,47,82,91,778 number of equity shares (56 percent) held by the government,'' a PFC statement said.
The interim dividend RTGS (real-time gross settlement) intimation bank advice was presented to Power Minister R K Singh by Ravinder Singh Dhillon, CMD, PFC in the presence of Power Secretary Alok Kumar on Wednesday.
The interim dividend for FY 2020-21 at the rate of Rs 8 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each was declared by the board of directors of PFC in its meeting held on March 12, 2021, it added.
