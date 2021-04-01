Silver futures drop on subdued demand

Silver futures on Thursday dropped Rs 9 to Rs 63,805 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery tumbled by Rs 9, or 0.01 per cent, to Rs 63,805 per kg in a business turnover of 11,029 lots.

Silver traded lower by 0.58 per cent at USD 24.39 per ounce in New York.

