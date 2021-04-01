Bengal polls: BJP candidate's car vandalised, 3 held

BJP candidate from Keshpur assembly constituency Tanmay Ghosh's vehicle was on Thursday vandalised allegedly by supporters of the Trinamool Congress, police said.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

An unidentified group of people attacked Ghosh's vehicle with bricks and bamboo sticks, and also vandalised cars of media personnel, a police officer said.

A team of central forces have reached the spot, an Election Commission official said.

The EC has also sought a report from the administration.

A TMC worker identified as Uttam Dolui was stabbed to death late last night in Keshpur area in Paschim Medinipur district, hours before polling started in the area.

Voting is underway in 30 constituencies of West Bengal, including the high-profile Nandigram seat, in the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections.

