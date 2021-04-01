Bengal polls: BJP candidate's car vandalised, 3 held

Bengal polls: BJP candidate's car vandalised, 3 heldPTI | Keshpur | Updated: 01-04-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 13:27 IST
BJP candidate from Keshpur assembly constituency Tanmay Ghosh's vehicle was on Thursday vandalised allegedly by supporters of the Trinamool Congress, police said.
Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said.
An unidentified group of people attacked Ghosh's vehicle with bricks and bamboo sticks, and also vandalised cars of media personnel, a police officer said.
A team of central forces have reached the spot, an Election Commission official said.
The EC has also sought a report from the administration.
A TMC worker identified as Uttam Dolui was stabbed to death late last night in Keshpur area in Paschim Medinipur district, hours before polling started in the area.
Voting is underway in 30 constituencies of West Bengal, including the high-profile Nandigram seat, in the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paschim Medinipur
- Trinamool Congress
- Uttam
- Tanmay Ghosh's
- Keshpur
- West Bengal
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee releases Trinamool Congress manifesto for 2021 assembly polls.
Bengal second phase polls: BJP polling agent thrashed by TMC workers in Paschim Medinipur
CPM accuses TMC workers of stopping supporters from voting in WB's Paschim Medinipur
BJP, TMC workers create ruckus outside polling booth in Paschim Medinipur