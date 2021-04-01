Left Menu

EC seeks report over violence during polling in Bengal's Nandigram

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:29 IST
EC seeks report over violence during polling in Bengal's Nandigram

The Election Commission of India on Thursday sought a detailed report from the administration in connection with an incident of violence in Boyal area in Nandigram where Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee paid a visit to oversee the polling process.

The West Bengal chief minister visited several booths across the high-profile Nandigram constituency, where she is pitted against her former lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP.

As soon as Banerjee reached Boyal, BJP supporters started chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

Supporters of the two parties then indulged in violence, as TMC leaders demanded re-polling in booth number 7, police said.

Central forces tried to restore law and peace in the area.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain sought a report from the administration regarding the incident outside a polling booth in Boyal area, and the death of a person in Keshpur area earlier in the day.

A Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly stabbed to death in Keshpur area in Paschim Medinipur district in the early hours of Thursday.

Polling is being held in phase two of the elections at 30 assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK sanctions Myanmar company linked to military

Britain sanctioned a conglomerate on Thursday that is linked to the Myanmar military.The sanctions against the Myanmar Economic Corporation MEC come into effect immediately.The Myanmar military has sunk to a new low with the wanton killing ...

Climate activists splash black dye on Bank of England

Climate activists in London splashed black dye on the front of the Bank of England on Thursday as part of a protest, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.Activists, some dressed as jesters, hurled the dye at the imposing neo-classical b...

India's digital IDs for land could exclude poor, indigenous communities

Plans by the Indian government to assign digital identification numbers to plots of land could exclude rural and indigenous people who do not hold titles, and further marginalize those without internet access, experts said.The 14-digit Uniq...

'Dilli Darlings' fame Pooja Dua to feature in the upcoming film 'Chad Chadaiya'

New Delhi India, April 1 ANIThePRTree Dilli Darlings actress, Pooja Dua is all set to make her film debut with Chad Chadaiya. After being crowned as Mrs Iconic Personality 2017, Pooja waited for the perfect opportunity to step into the movi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021