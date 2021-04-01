Delhi man gets friends to attack him for gaining sympathy, cops arrest 2

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 16:41 IST
Two people were arrested for allegedly firing at their friend here on his instructions for gaining sympathy of people he had taken money from for providing them government jobs, police said on Thursday.

Mohammad Abbas had hatched a conspiracy of the attack on himself as he did not want to return the money, police said. According to the plan, Juber Ahmad (42) and Rashid (36) reached the spot in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri where Abbas met them. Juber fired a bullet at Abbas' waist and then fled to Meerut, Deepak Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said. One Italy-made pistol, a live cartridge and a scooter were recovered from Meerut-residents Juber and Rashid, police said.

Around 1.20 am on March 17, police got information that Abbas, a resident of Kalyanvas, has been admitted in a hospital with gunshot injury, they added.

During investigation, Abbas allegedly tried to mislead police by saying two unknown people had fired at him, and that one Hasan Mohammad was behind the attack, a senior police officer said. Abbas works at the Patiala House Court as a multi-tasking staff and had taken Rs 6 lakh from Shah Alam, nephew of Hasan Mohammad. He had also taken money from other people, he said.

“On the basis of technical surveillance, Abbas' friend Juber was apprehended. He revealed that he was contacted regarding the plan to which he agreed as Abbas lured him with Rs 50,000,” the DCP said.

