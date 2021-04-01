Left Menu

STF to file charge sheet against journalist Kappan, three others on Saturday

Since the time limit to submit a charge sheet is expiring on April 4, the STF will file it during the next hearing scheduled for April 3, District Government Counsel Crime Shiv Ram Singh said, disclosing about the proceedings in the court of Additional District and and Sessions Judge First Anil Kumar Pandey on Wednesday. He said the accused were arrested on October 5 last year by the Mant police station of Mathura.

The STF will file a charge sheet on Saturday against four alleged Popular Front of India activists, booked on sedition and other charges last year after their arrest enroute to Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras following an outrage over a rape-murder case there.

The charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IT Act have also been filed against the four, identified as Siddique Kappan, a journalist from Kerala; Atiq-ur-Rehman; Masood Ahmad and Alam. The FIR against them claimed that they were going to Hathras with an intention ''to breach the peace'' as part of a ''conspiracy''. A court here adjourned hearing till April 3 as the Special Task Force (STF) sought two more days to file the charge sheet against them. “Since the time limit to submit a charge sheet is expiring on April 4, the STF will file it during the next hearing scheduled for April 3,'' District Government Counsel (Crime) Shiv Ram Singh said, disclosing about the proceedings in the court of Additional District and and Sessions Judge (First) Anil Kumar Pandey on Wednesday. He said the accused were arrested on October 5 last year by the Mant police station of Mathura. The accused are currently lodged in a Mathura jail.

