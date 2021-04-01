Delhi CM to hold meeting in wake of rise in COVID-19 cases
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting at his residence on Friday in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:14 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting at his residence on Friday in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Officials said the meeting will be held at 4 pm on Friday and will be attended by Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
The national capital had on Wednesday reported 1,819 new COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative count to 6,62,430. Delhi government had earlier this week capped the guests allowed at open wedding venues at 200 and at 100 in case of closed spaces.
It also said that only 50 persons will be allowed at funerals till April 30 (ANI)
