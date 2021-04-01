Left Menu

Pakistan court allows commercial sale of COVID-19 vaccine

"Any restriction relating to sale of the COVID-19 vaccine at this stage would be against the public interest because of its undisputed urgent need due to the crisis faced by the country," a Sindh High Court judge said in an order on Thursday. Pakistan, largely reliant on the COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative, last month allowed private firms to import vaccines and agreed to exempt them from price caps, but later rescinded the exemption and said it would set maximum prices.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 01-04-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 22:02 IST
Pakistan court allows commercial sale of COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistani court on Thursday ordered that a batch of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine imported by a private company be immediately made available to the public for sale, according to a court document and officials.

The government had argued that pricing issues should be settled first. "Any restriction relating to sale of the COVID-19 vaccine at this stage would be against the public interest because of its undisputed urgent need due to the crisis faced by the country," a Sindh High Court judge said in an order on Thursday.

Pakistan, largely reliant on the COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative, last month allowed private firms to import vaccines and agreed to exempt them from price caps, but later rescinded the exemption and said it would set maximum prices. The decision threw the government and pharmaceutical companies into dispute, and stalled the commercial sale of the vaccine.

Thursday's court order was passed in a case brought last week by M/S AGP Ltd, which imported 50,000 doses of Sputnik V on March 17. A senior official of AGP told Reuters that the company had asked the court to allow it to sell the vaccine at a price of 12,268 Pakistani rupees ($80.54) for a pack of two doses of Sputnik V.

It was not immediately clear if this would be the price it would be marketed at, which is much higher than the initial government proposed price of 8,449 Pakistani rupees ($55.47). AG Pharma had told the court it has cost the company $45 for a pack of two doses.

The court said it would hold further hearings to determine pricing, but said the sale of the vaccines should start immediately and, once a fair price was determined, any monetary difference could be recovered from the company at a later stage. Pakistan is one of the first countries in the world to allow the commercial sale of COVID-19 vaccines. ($1 = 152.3200 Pakistani rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha govt transfers Rs 693.94 crore to 34 lakh farmers under Kalia scheme

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said his government has transferred Rs 693.94 crore to the bank accounts of 34 lakh farmers under the Kalia scheme.The Kalia Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation is the s...

Over 6.75 Cr COVID vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 6.75 crore with a total of 17,47,094 doses given on Thursday till 8 pm, the health ministry said as India opened up vaccination against the viral diseas...

World Autism Awareness Day 2021: Experts speak to spread awareness about ASD

Each year, World Autism Awareness Day is held on April 2 with an aim to make people understand and accept individuals with autism, foster worldwide support for them, and inspire people. In order to spread awareness on the occasion, experts ...

TN polls: Families of Pollachi sex racket victims will get justice if DMK comes to power, says Kanimozhi

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK womens wing secretary Kanimozhi on Thursday exuded confidence that her party will emerge victorious in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and promised that families of Pollachi sex racket will get justice when p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021