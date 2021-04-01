Left Menu

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken calls for changes to Bosnia's constitution

Minorities, such as Roma or Jews, are not eligible to run to be presidency members. "Limited constitutional change will be necessary to reform the electoral system consistent with the requirement of the European Union membership and the rulings of the European courts," Blinken said in the letter.

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 01-04-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 23:04 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken calls for changes to Bosnia's constitution
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Bosnia on Thursday to pursue limited changes to its constitution needed to reform the electoral system and protect the rights of all its citizens. In a letter to the country's three-member interethnic presidency, Blinken made clear that the United States would not push for radical overhaul of the peace deal it helped broker to end Bosnia's war in the 1990s.

"We have seen earlier reform efforts fail in Bosnia and Herzegovina ... by trying to do too much at once," Blinken said in the letter published by the Sarajevo news portal Klix. The United States was the key force bringing warring Serbs, Croats and Bosniaks to the same table at a U.S. Air Force base near Dayton, Ohio, to negotiate the end of the 1992-1995 war, in which about 100,000 people died and about 2 million left their homes.

Bosnia's constitution is part of the Dayton peace accords which ended the war but has proven to be insufficient to move the country forward to membership in the European Union and NATO. Under the deal, only Serbs, Croats and Bosniaks, regarded as so-called constituent people of Bosnia, may run for high office in elections. Minorities, such as Roma or Jews, are not eligible to run to be presidency members.

"Limited constitutional change will be necessary to reform the electoral system consistent with the requirement of the European Union membership and the rulings of the European courts," Blinken said in the letter. He was referring to the 2009 ruling by the European Court of Human Rights ordering Bosnia to amend the constitution to allow members of minority groups to run for high government offices, a decision which has never been implemented.

The letter is the first message to Bosnia from the administration of U.S. President Joseph Biden, who during the Bosnian war had called for lifting the arms embargo imposed on Bosniaks and warned about a risk of genocide in Srebrenica. Many Bosniaks have hoped that Biden's administration will become more engaged in Bosnia, where ethnic rifts have been blocking the country's progress for years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ontario to enter third COVID-19 lockdown as cases, hospital rates rise

The Canadian province of Ontario will enter lockdown for at least four weeks on Saturday as COVID-19 cases and hospital intensive care unit occupancy rises, Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday.The third such lockdown in Canadas most populous...

Over 65 lakh people given COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra

Over three lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Thursday, which took the number of such beneficiaries in the state to over 65 lakh, an official said.This is the highest vaccination figure Maharashtra has ever achie...

Odisha govt transfers Rs 693.94 crore to 34 lakh farmers under Kalia scheme

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said his government has transferred Rs 693.94 crore to the bank accounts of 34 lakh farmers under the Kalia scheme.The Kalia Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation is the s...

Over 6.75 Cr COVID vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 6.75 crore with a total of 17,47,094 doses given on Thursday till 8 pm, the health ministry said as India opened up vaccination against the viral diseas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021