Pune: Four more held in cricket betting racket, 37 held so far

Pune: Four more held in cricket betting racket, 37 held so farPTI | Pune | Updated: 02-04-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 02-04-2021 00:01 IST
Pimpri Chinchwad police in Pune district have arrested four more persons from Mumbai and Nagpur for allegedly betting on the international cricket match between India and England, a senior official said on Thursday.
With this, the total number of people arrested in this connection has gone up to 37 as 33 of them had already been held, he said.
Police have so far recovered material worth Rs 45 lakh, he said.
''During the probe, it came to light that the accused were betting through different online applications. We arrested four persons from Mumbai and Nagpur and seized a computer and mobile phones to recover the source code of the betting application,'' the official said.
It was also found that the accused had links with bookies in India and abroad.
Further investigation is underway, he said.
