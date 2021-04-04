First sanitary pads manufacturing unit inaugurated in JK's Ramban

The NABARD-sponsored first sanitary pads manufacturing unit, under the nationwide campaign 'My Pad, My Right', was dedicated to the public Sunday at Batote in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said. Ramban is the only district in the Union Territory selected by the centre among 30 districts across the country under the pilot project to spread awareness among women about menstrual hygiene and make easy availability of sanitary pads to protect them from cervical cancer and other gynecological disorders, the spokesman said.

NABARD District Development Manager Arushi Sharma said the NABARD has established the unit for the Self Help Group, bought machines worth about Rs two lakhs, arranged raw material and will bear the rent of the hired building for one year, besides provide handholding to it forever.

A two-day free sanitary pads manufacturing training was also imparted to 30 women members of the SHG, Mansoravar, by a trainer from Delhi, she said. After the training, the SHG members have started manufacturing pads which would now be marketed by them locally besides spreading awareness among the women in rural areas, Sharma said.

