J&K moving ahead with new vision: LG

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-04-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 22:18 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the Union Territory is moving ahead with a new vision that has no place for terrorism and its supporters.

''Jammu and Kashmir is moving ahead with a new vision and there is no place for terrorism.... There is a need to take inspiration from the bravehearts and martyrs and their families. Also, there is a need to take a vow that terrorists and their supporters will not be forgiven in Jammu and Kashmir,'' he said.

The LG honoured the next of kin of security personnel killed in the line of duty at a programme organised by the Global Strategic Policy Foundation Pune (GSPFP), an NGO, at the SKICC here.

He was the chief guest on the occasion, while Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan presided over the function.

The LG saluted all the police and Army personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and said the government is working on a new educational policy to incorporate the contributions made by these heroes in the school curriculum.

He also paid tributes to the security personnel who were killed in Chhattisgarh fighting Maoists.

The LG paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices of security personnel and civilians in protecting the country's territorial integrity and fighting terrorism in the Union Territory.

''I bow to the martyrs who displayed indomitable courage and bravery while protecting the dignity of the nation and salute the sacrifices and patience of the family members of our gallant security personnel,'' he said.

Sinha urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially youngsters, to discharge their duties with full responsibility to create a peaceful society and pay a befitting tribute to the sacrifices of the security personnel.

''Let us all tread the path of peace and fulfil our martyrs' dream of a peaceful, prosperous and developed Jammu and Kashmir,'' he said.

The LG said since August 5, 2019, when Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated, Jammu and Kashmir has been fully integrated into the country's mainstream.

''For the last seven decades, the common people, farmers, youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir were kept away from prosperity and development. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a new dawn of development,'' he said.

Sinha said the administration has made the working of the government completely transparent and accountable.

''It is being ensured that work is done on the ground and money is utilised for the welfare of the people without discrimination,'' he said, adding that anyone found misusing the budget money will face serious action.

The LG said the development process in Jammu and Kashmir has been accelerated and in the next two-and-a-half years, those living in the villages will be connected with all the basic amenities.

The power sector has witnessed a paradigm shift and the metro projects in Jammu and Srinagar will be completed by 2023, he added.

Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir has endless possibilities and the administration is trying its best to create a prosperous environment for people.

In his address, Khan said Kashmir has remained home to diverse religious and cultural influences, which have deeply enriched its pluralistic ethos, and violence has no place in any civilised society and a peaceful coexistence is the best means to resolve problems.

He also hailed the initiatives taken by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in the recent past for an uplift of the socio-economic conditions of people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

