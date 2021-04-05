Left Menu

CBI to reach Mumbai on Tuesday to start process of initiating PE against Deshmukh

The CBI team will meet lawyers to collect the order, complaint along with annexure and other related documents to start the probe, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 20:25 IST
CBI to reach Mumbai on Tuesday to start process of initiating PE against Deshmukh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A CBI team will reach Mumbai on Tuesday to start the process of initiating a preliminary enquiry against former Maharshtra home minister Anil Deshmukh who resigned after the Bombay High Court directed the agency to probe allegations of corruption levelled against him by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Normally, the agency waits for a formal order and a legal opinion before initiating any action in such cases but given the short period of 15 days granted by the high court to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the allegations, the CBI has taken the swift action, officials said. The CBI team will meet lawyers to collect the order, complaint along with annexure and other related documents to start the probe, they said. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni on Monday said this was an ''extraordinary'' and ''unprecedented'' case that warranted an independent inquiry.

In its 52-page judgement, the bench said Singh's allegations against Deshmukh had put at stake the citizen's faith in the state police.

Such allegations, made by a serving police officer, against the state home minister could not be left unattended, and were required to be probed into, if prima facie, they made a case of a cognisable offence, the HC said.

The court said a probe by an independent agency was necessary in the present case, to ''instill public confidence and safeguard the Fundamental Rights of the citizens''.

The HC pronounced its verdict on three public interest litigations (PILs) and a criminal writ petition filed last month, seeking several reliefs and a CBI probe into the matter.

One of the PILs was filed by Singh himself, and the other two were filed by lawyer Ghanshyam Upadhyay and a local teacher Mohan Bhide.

The criminal writ petition was filed by city-based lawyer Jayshree Patil.

The high court ordered for the CBI inquiry on Patil's plea.

Singh, in his plea filed on March 25, sought a CBI probe against Deshmukh who, he claimed, had asked police officers, including suspended cop Sachin Waze, to extort Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants. Waze himself is under NIA probe in the case pertaining to explosives found in a SUV near the mansion of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

Deshmukh has denied any wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain said on Monday it was too soon to say whether or not international summer holidays could go ahead this year, suggesting a planned reopening of outbound travel could be pushed back beyond May 17. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, se...

Golf-Natural order restored as spectators return to Augusta National

The natural order was restored -- kind of -- as Masters week began under an azure April sky in front of appreciative spectators at Augusta National on Monday. Five months after a unique November Masters that was staged with virtually no spe...

Chicago mayor urges new police foot-chase policy after boy shot and killed

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday called for the city to create a new foot-pursuit policy after a police officer shot and killed an 13-year-old boy during a foot chase in an alley a week ago.Adam Toledo was shot in the chest by an unid...

Golf-Rejuvenated Woosie back at Masters 30 years after winning

A pain-racked Ian Woosnam said two years ago that he had played his final Masters, but the rejuvenated Welshman is back for another crack at Augusta National this week.Thirty years after winning the Green Jacket during a period of European ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021