Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION DEL75 LDALL VIRUS COVID-19: PM, Vardhan to hold meetings with states as India records highest single-day rise of 1.03 lakh new cases New Delhi: As India recorded the highest single-day rise of 1.03 lakh new COVID-19 cases, the Centre has convened another round of meetings with chief ministers and state health ministers over the next three days amid growing calls on Monday to open up the vaccination drive against the disease to all age groups.

DEL71 2NDLD RAFALE French report claims payment of 1.1 mn euros in Rafale deal: Cong seeks probe; BJP rejects it as 'completely baseless' New Delhi: The Congress on Monday sought a thorough probe in the Rafale jet deal and demanded answers from the Prime Minister, after a French media report claimed that a payment of 1.1 million Euros was made by the aircraft manufacturer to a ''middleman'', a charge denied as ''completely baseless'' by the BJP, which also accused the opposition party of trying to ''weaken'' the security forces.

BOM20 MH-LDALL DESHMUKH Maha home minister quits after HC orders CBI probe against him Mumbai/New Delhi: Beleaguered Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigned on Monday on ''moral grounds'' soon after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into the allegations of corruption levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

DEL76 LD ANSARI 150-strong UP Police team heads for Punjab to bring back Mukhtar Ansari; Kin voice apprehension about his security Banda/Lucknow (UP): A 150-member team of the Uttar Pradesh Police headed for Punjab on Monday to bring back jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is facing trial in over a dozen cases, even as his family said they will move the court for ensuring his security in prison as a ''conspiracy'' may be hatched against him.

DEL73 PM-2NDLD STUDENTS-INTERACTION 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to be held on April 7 in new virtual format: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that his annual interaction with students, ''Pariksha Pe Charcha'', will be held on April 7 in a new virtual format.

DEL28 RAHUL-LD NAXAL-CRPF Chhattisgarh anti-naxal operation was poorly designed: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the operation against naxals in Chhattisgarh, in which 22 security personnel were killed, was ''incompetently'' executed and ''poorly designed''.

CAL24 WB-POLL-SECTION 144 Election Commission imposes Section 144 of CrPC in all 31 West Bengal assembly constituencies Kolkata: Describing all 31 West Bengal assembly constituencies where polls will be held on Tuesday as 'sensitive', the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, an official said.

CAL27 WB-LD MAMATA Parties like ISF more dangerous than cobra: Mamata Chunchura/Bhangar (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked the Indian Secular Front (ISF), floated by an influential Muslim cleric and part of the alliance of the CPI(M) and the Congress, alleging that parties like it are ''more dangerous than a cobra LEGAL LGD8 SC-ISRO SPY-LD REPORT ISRO espionage case: Centre moves SC seeking urgent hearing, matter to be heard next week New Delhi: The Centre Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking urgent hearing on the report filed by a high-level committee regarding the role of erring police officials in the 1994 espionage case relating to ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan who had been acquitted and was eventually awarded Rs 50 lakh compensation by the top court.

LGD20 SC-LD YEDIYURAPPA SC stays criminal proceedings against Karnataka CM Yediyurappa in corruption case New Delhi: In a relief to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the Supreme Court Monday stayed the criminal proceedings against him and others in a corruption case of allegedly de-notifying a parcel of land to benefit private parties. BUSINESS DEL18 BIZ-INSOLVENCY LAW Govt amends insolvency law; introduces pre-packaged resolution process for MSMEs New Delhi: The government has amended the insolvency law to provide for a pre-packaged resolution process for micro, small and medium enterprises.

DEL55 BIZ-LD BYJUS-AAKASH EDU Byju's acquires Aakash Educational Services for about $1 bn New Delhi: Byju's has acquired test-prep leader Aakash Educational Services for nearly USD 1 billion (about Rs 7,300 crore) as India's biggest online education startup looks to build its position in the brick and mortar segment.

FOREIGN FGN20 BANGLA-VESSEL-LD CAPSIZE At least 27 dead as launch capsizes after collision with cargo vessel in Bangladesh Dhaka: At least 27 people died after a small launch carrying over 100 passengers capsized after colliding with a cargo vessel in Bangladesh's Shitalakkhya river, officials said on Monday. By Anisur Rahman FGN9 ISRAEL-INDIA-UAE-LD TRADE India, UAE and Israel's trilateral trade could reach USD 110 billion by 2030: Top diplomats Jerusalem/Dubai: The trilateral trade between India, Israel and the UAE can propel to a high of USD 110 billion by 2030 by tapping into their mutual strengths, top diplomats and members of the business community have said.

