Two policemen suspended in UP spurious liquor tragedy

Two policemen suspended in UP spurious liquor tragedyPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-04-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 23:59 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government suspended two senior police officers on Monday night, a week after seven people died due to consumption of spurious liquor in Pratapgarh district.
ASP (West) Dinesh Kumar Dwivedi and Circle Officer Kunda Jitendra Singh Parihar have been suspended and departmental action has been ordered against them, an official statement quoting Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Awasthi said.
Besides, instructions have also been issued to investigate the entire incident.
The step has been taken following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's instructions to take strict action against the police officers found prima facie guilty in the case, the statement added.
Last week, seven people had died after consuming spurious liquor in Pratapgarh's Udaypur area.
