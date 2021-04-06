Former USAID administrator Smith named as Biden administration's coordinator for global COVID response

Former USAID administrator Smith named as Biden administration's coordinator for global COVID responseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 00:15 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday named former USAID administrator Gayle Smith as the Biden administration's coordinator for global COVID-19 response and health security.
Blinken said the United States would work with global partners on manufacturing vaccines to ensure there will be enough "for everyone, everywhere."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
