Former USAID administrator Smith named as Biden administration's coordinator for global COVID response

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday named former USAID administrator Gayle Smith as the Biden administration's coordinator for global COVID-19 response and health security.

Blinken said the United States would work with global partners on manufacturing vaccines to ensure there will be enough "for everyone, everywhere."

