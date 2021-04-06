Left Menu

WHO wins dismissal of lawsuit in New York over pandemic response

A U.S. judge has dismissed a lawsuit by residents of a suburban New York City county who accused the World Health Organization of gross negligence in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel on Monday said the WHO was immune under its own 1948 constitution and the International Organization Immunities Act from the proposed class-action lawsuit by the seven Westchester County plaintiffs.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 06-04-2021 01:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 01:20 IST
WHO wins dismissal of lawsuit in New York over pandemic response
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A U.S. judge has dismissed a lawsuit by residents of a suburban New York City county who accused the World Health Organization of gross negligence in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel on Monday said the WHO was immune under its own 1948 constitution and the International Organization Immunities Act from the proposed class-action lawsuit by the seven Westchester County plaintiffs. The plaintiffs, including a New Rochelle doctor and six Mount Vernon residents who contracted COVID-19, sought damages for Westchester adults over the WHO's alleged downplaying of the coronavirus early in the outbreak, and failure to quickly declare a pandemic and coordinate a global response.

But the judge said the WHO's pandemic response involved policy judgments within its discretion, and rejected arguments that its alleged negligence voided its immunity. Seibel said the complaint "makes only the general and vague assertion that the WHO negligently failed to provide effective leadership and implementation of its core global functions under [International Health Regulations]."

The plaintiffs also argued the pandemic "likely could have been prevented" had the WHO not been "complicit in the spread and normalization" of Chinese government "propaganda" after early COVID-19 cases were found in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The WHO's lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests. China was not a defendant. Seibel is based in White Plains, the Westchester county seat.

Westchester, whose population is about 968,000, became an early U.S. hot spot after a lawyer who attended a New Rochelle synagogue was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 2, 2020, nine days before the WHO declared a global pandemic. The county has had more than 121,500 COVID-19 cases and 2,200 deaths. There have been more than 30 million cases and 550,000 deaths in the United States, and more than 131 million cases and 2.8 million deaths worldwide.

The case is Kling et al v World Health Organization, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-03124.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Family of UK's Captain Tom call for fundraising celebration

The family of Britains Captain Tom Moore, the World War Two veteran who lifted a nations spirits during the pandemic, are calling for people to come together and raise funds for charity on what would have been his 101st birthday.Moore struc...

Sunak's tax break plan pushes UK manufacturers to invest, survey shows

A plan by Britains finance minister Rishi Sunak to use a two-year super-deduction tax break to encourage companies to invest appears to be working, according to a manufacturing survey. Make UK said almost a quarter of the companies they sur...

Greenland holds election closely watched by global mining industry

Greenland holds a parliamentary election on Tuesday that could help decide the fate of vast deposits of rare earth metals which international companies want to exploit.The Arctic island of 56,000 people, which former U.S. President Donald T...

UK launches loan scheme to help companies recover

Britain will on Tuesday launch a government-backed loan scheme to help companies access finance as the economy reopens from a strict lockdown, offering maximum loans of 10 million pounds 14 million. Finance minister Rishi Sunak said the loa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021