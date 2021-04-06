PM must order airstrikes to rid country of Naxals: Martyred CRPF jawan’s son

The son and the younger brother of martyred CRPF jawan Raj Kumar Yadav, killed last week in an ambush with Naxalites near Bastar in Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday demanded an airstrike on Naxal strongholds to rid the country of the malady.

Ayodhya’s resident Yadav’s son Shivam and brother Ramvilas urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order airstrikes on Maoists' bastions soon after the last rites of the slain soldier here which was performed with full military honours.

Only the elimination of Naxalites in airstrikes will be a true tribute to his father, said a teary-eyed Shivam, 16.

His uncle Ramvilas, who lit the funeral pyre of his martyred brother on the Saryu riverbank, too endorsed his nephew’s demand.

Raj Kumar Yadav, a general duty head constable in the CRPS, was killed along with at least 21 of his colleagues in Bijapur jungles on Saturday.

A native of the Ayodhya district, Yadav’s body was brought to the temple town on Monday night and was cremated on Tuesday at the Saryu bank. Yadav’s body was carried to the riverbank in a CRPF vehicle decorated with flowers and followed by thousands of peoples of Ayodhya and Faizabad from all walks of life.

