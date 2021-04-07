Tripura CM tests positive for COVID-19

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. "I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated myself at home as per the advice of doctors. I request everyone to please follow all the covid appropriate behaviour and stay safe," tweeted Tripura CM.

Meanwhile, India has reported over 1.15 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this fresh surge, the total number of infections has reached 1,28,01,785. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)