Man arrested from Bihar for duping woman, her dad of Rs 4 lakh on pretext of KYC updation

A 31-year-old man was arrested from Bihar for allegedly cheating a person on the pretext of validating KYC details and siphoning Rs four lakh off two bank accounts, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, a woman lodged a complaint stating her father, with whom she holds a joint bank account, received an SMS on March 3 asking for updation of KYC details.

On calling the given number, a person introduced himself as a bank executive and offered to help with the KYC updation, the complainant alleged.

As soon as the woman's father gave his credentials, he got a message that his netbanking password has been changed, a senior police officer said.

The complainant rushed to the bank and narrated the incident but four transactions had been executed in the joint account and another individual account held by the woman, he said, adding that Rs four lakh was siphoned off.

''During investigation, police found that the alleged persons were from Bihar and Jharkhand. On Sunday, they conducted raids and apprehended Santosh Kumar of Bhagalpur,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Interrogation revealed that he learnt how to cheat people by getting their banking credentials from a person identified as Ramu, the DCP said.

Efforts are being made to nab his associates, the police said.

