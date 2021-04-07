Left Menu

PTI | Vja | Updated: 07-04-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 20:41 IST
AP urges Centre to expedite division of 89 public entities listed in the ninth schedule of Reorganisation Act

Amaravati, Apr 7 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday requested the Centre to expedite division of 89 public entities that were listed in the Ninth Schedule of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

It also wanted the Centre to prevail upon the Telangana government to immediately pay about Rs 7,000 crore that was due to the Power Generation Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (AP Genco) for about seven years now.

AP Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das raised these issues among others during a video conference conducted by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla from New Delhi with officials of the two states on resolving the outstanding issues since the bifurcation of unified AP in June 2014.

An official release here said the AP Chief Secretary requested the Union Home Secretary to ensure division of assets and liabilities of the entities under the Ninth Schedule, in accordance with the recommendations of the Shiela Bhide Committee.

Aditya Nath Das said the AP Genco supplied power to the Telangana Power Distribution Companies for which a sum of Rs 7,000 crore had to be paid.

He asked the Centre to fix a specific timeframe for resolution of this issue that has become a major contention between the two states.

The Chief Secretary also raised several other pending issues like shifting of the Krishna River Management Board to AP, division of the AP Bhavan in New Delhi, resolution of taxation issues as per the provisions of the Reorganisation Act, allocation of police officials of the ranks of Deputy Superintendent, Additional Superintendent (civil) and Superintendent (non-cadre) between the two states.

The Union Home Secretary wanted officials of the two states to hold discussions and arrive at an amicable solution to all pending issues, the release said.

Special Chief Secretaries Rajat Bhargava, G Anantha Ramu, Principal Finance Secretary S S Rawat and other senior officials attended the conference.

