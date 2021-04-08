Left Menu

U.S. blacklists alleged Pakistan-based human smuggling organization

Khan was also indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia for allegedly leading the effort to smuggle undocumented people into the United States from Pakistan and Afghanistan. "Abid Ali Kahn allegedly organized and leads a widespread smuggling organization that facilitates the illegal smuggling of individuals through various countries and to the United States," Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas McQuaid of the Justice Department's Criminal Division said in the statement.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2021 03:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 03:32 IST
U.S. blacklists alleged Pakistan-based human smuggling organization

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on an alleged Pakistan-based human smuggling organization, accusing it of being involved in smuggling migrants to the United States, including foreign nationals that may pose a national security risk. The move comes as a sharp increase in apprehensions on the U.S.-Mexico border has posed one of the biggest political challenges to the new administration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it blacklisted Pakistani national Abid Ali Khan and what it dubbed the Abid Ali Khan Transnational Criminal Organization, which the Treasury accused of being a "a prolific human smuggling organization," as well as three people and one entity associated with the organization. Khan was also indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia for allegedly leading the effort to smuggle undocumented people into the United States from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

"Abid Ali Kahn allegedly organized and leads a widespread smuggling organization that facilitates the illegal smuggling of individuals through various countries and to the United States," Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas McQuaid of the Justice Department's Criminal Division said in the statement. The Treasury said the organization has facilitated the smuggling of foreign nationals using various routes through Latin America since at least 2015.

Khan and members of the organization coordinate smuggling of foreign nationals to the United States for an average cost of $20,000 per individual, according to the statement. It said the organization frequently uses a travel route that begins in Pakistan or Afghanistan and transits through several South and Central American countries before arriving at the southern border of the United States, often providing fraudulently obtained passports to clients.

Wednesday's move freezes any U.S. assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. Khan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment sent to email addresses listed by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil detects first case of South African variant, grave shortage looms as death toll soars

Brazil has recorded its first confirmed case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa, a fresh danger sign for a country already ravaged by the worlds worst daily death toll and scrambling to make space for bu...

Syrian air defences confront Israeli attack over Damascus -SANA

Israel attacked targets near Damascus on Thursday and Syrias air defences shot down a number of rockets over southern districts of the capital, Syrian state media reported.SANA news agency quoted a military source saying the attacks wounded...

COVID-19 prevalence in England dropped in March, but decline flattening off -study

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped steeply in March, a closely watched survey said on Thursday, but in a note of caution it also showed that the drop in infections had slowed. The REACT study, run by Imperial College L...

UK launches welcome package for resettling Hong Kongers

Britain has pledged 43 million pounds 59 million to help people arriving from Hong Kong find jobs, houses and schools under an initiative allowing millions to resettle after Chinas imposition of new security laws in the former British colon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021