Photo of murdered French teacher Paty found in search, says prosecutor

A photo of murdered French teacher Samuel Paty was found during a search of the home of an 18-year-old woman, identified as the principal suspect in an earlier possible Islamist attack plot in Beziers, the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

French prosecutors had earlier arrested five women in the southern city of Beziers and launched a preliminary investigation in connection with the possible Islamist attack plot.

