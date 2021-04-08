Left Menu

Class 12 student held for stalking, harassing air hostess trainee on Instagram

After examining the collected information with the help of technical surveillance and cyber forensic tools, the identity of the alleged profile user was identified and subsequently he was apprehended, the officer said.A mobile phone used for operating the email ID and Instagram account was recovered, the police said, adding that the juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 13:07 IST
Class 12 student held for stalking, harassing air hostess trainee on Instagram

A Class 12 student was apprehended for allegedly stalking, threatening and harassing a 20-year-old woman on social media to have a sexual relationship with her, police said on Thursday.

On the basis of technical inputs, the 17-year-old boy was identified by the police as a resident of Delhi’s Krishna Nagar, they said, adding that the case was solved within five hours of receiving the complaint.

The matter came to notice on Wednesday when the woman, who is pursuing an air hostess course, approached police with her complaint alleging that she was being stalked by a person on Instagram, who sent her obscene content on the social media portal's messenger and insisted on having a sexual relationship with him, police said.

After examining the complaint, police found that the accused also sent her an email using spoofed email. The girl stated that she was being “extremely harassed” for three to four days by the alleged profile user, a senior police officer said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 354(D) (stalking), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) at Jagat Puri police station, said R Sathiyasundaram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).

“When we analysed the email ID, it was found that the culprit was using VPN (Virtual Private Network) for accessing the email account. After examining the collected information with the help of technical surveillance and cyber forensic tools, the identity of the alleged profile user was identified and subsequently he was apprehended,” the officer said.

A mobile phone used for operating the email ID and Instagram account was recovered, the police said, adding that the juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

New book 'Dwandv' ode to women's resilience

US-based Indian author Dinkar Goswami unravels the story of a woman who refuses to give up, against the fantasy backdrop of a galactic clash of titans in his new book.Goswamis novel Dwandv The Battle for the Gate is the story of an American...

Athletes who qualify for Tokyo Olympics to be included in TOPS

By Nitin Srivastava Sports Authority of India and Mission Olympic Cell MOC have taken a decision to include athletes, who have qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, in Target Olympic Podium Scheme TOPS.The decision to add athletes who ...

Security beefed up ahead of VP's Jammu visit to address IIM convocation

Security has been beefed up in the winter capital Jammu ahead of the visit of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu who is scheduled to address the convocation of the Indian Institute of Management IIM here on Friday, officials said.Police and para...

Government welcomes IMF's revised upward growth outlook of SA

Government has welcomed the International Monetary Funds IMF revised upward growth outlook of South Africa from 2.8 to 3.1 for 2021.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry in the Presidency Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021