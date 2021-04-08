Jal Shakti Ministry to start annual planning exercise of JJM with states from Fri

The Jal Shakti Ministry will roll out the annual planning exercise of the Jal Jeevan Mission with states and UTs from Friday.

The ministry in a statement on Thursday said this is a month-long exercise by a committee chaired by Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), with members from different central ministries, departments and NITI Aayog.

The committee carries out a rigorous scrutiny of the proposed Annual Action Plans (AAP) prepared by states and UTs before finalising them. Thereafter, funds are released throughout the year, and regular field visits and review meetings are held to ensure implementation of these AAPs to achieve the goal of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

''As the Jal Jeevan Mission – Har Ghar Jal announced on August 15, 2019, to provide Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) to every rural home by 2024, enters its third year of implementation with a central grant of Rs 50,011 crore in 2021-22, the National Jal Jeevan Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti is set to roll out the annual planning exercise with states/ UTs from April 9,'' the ministry said. The State Action Plan is prepared by states and UTs with an objective to provide 100 per cent households with tap water connections and achieve overall drinking water security. This is the master plan with detailed information on a number of schemes to be retrofitted, new schemes to achieve saturation, along with timelines to initiate and complete and commission the schemes on the ground.

It will also identify sources of convergence, invest in sensor-based IoT technology for real-time monitoring and measurement of water supply, firm up state operation and maintenance policy, water quality monitoring and surveillance activities.

The AAP (2021–22) will further emphasise on support activities like empowering Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSCs)/ Pani Samitis, preparation and approval of Village Action Plans (VAPs) which will have the components of drinking water source strengthening/augmentation, water supply infrastructure, grey water treatment and reuse, and operation and maintenance of in-village water supply systems. The states and UTs are also to plan for intense training and skilling programmes, especially five persons in every village on water quality surveillance and local community members as masons, plumbers, electricians, motor mechanics, fitter, pump operators.

This year is very critical for JJM which requires intensive planning based on rigorous data analysis, capacity of states and UTs to execute the work based on last two year's progress and their preparedness, it said.

While implementing it, states and UTs are to give priority to water quality-affected areas, villages in drought prone and desert areas, SC/ST majority villages, 60 Japanese Enchepalitis-Acute Enchepalitis Syndrome (AES) affected and 117 aspirational districts, Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana villages to provide all households with tap water connection in a time-bound manner.

In addition to Rs 50,000 crore budgetary allocation for JJM, there is also Rs 26,940 crore assured fund available under the 15th Finance Commission tied-grants to rural local bodies and Panchyati Raj Institutions for water and sanitation, matching state share and externally aided projects. In 2021-22, more than Rs 1 lakh crore is planned to be invested in the country to ensure tap water supply to rural homes. Further, states and UTs also have the opportunity to receive performance incentive provided they have good physical and financial progress, functionality of PWS schemes and capacity to utilise the fund. In 2020-21, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh received a performance incentive grant of Rs 465 crore under the JJM.

