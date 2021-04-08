U.S. blacklists Myanmar state-owned gems enterprise -Treasury website

The United States on Thursday imposed fresh sanctions on a state-owned gems enterprise in Myanmar, according to the Treasury Department website.

The move is the latest from the Biden administration targeting the generals who seized power in Myanmar on Feb. 1 and have killed more than 600 people in demonstrations against the coup, according to a tally by an activist group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)