U.S. blacklists Myanmar state-owned gems enterprise -Treasury website

U.S. blacklists Myanmar state-owned gems enterprise -Treasury websiteReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 19:58 IST
The United States on Thursday imposed fresh sanctions on a state-owned gems enterprise in Myanmar, according to the Treasury Department website.
The move is the latest from the Biden administration targeting the generals who seized power in Myanmar on Feb. 1 and have killed more than 600 people in demonstrations against the coup, according to a tally by an activist group.
