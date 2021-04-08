Top foreign stories at 2045 hrs

FGN34 CHINA-INDIA-DISENGAGEMENT-LD TALKS China says India's proposal of restoring status quo of April 2020 in eastern Ladakh could be discussed Beijing: China on Thursday said that India's proposal for the restoration of the status quo of April 2020 at eastern Ladakh could be discussed at the next meetings between the two countries. By K J M Varma FGN33 VIRUS-UK-MINISTER-VACCINE Oxford/AstraZeneca blood clot risk similar to long-haul flight, says UK minister London: The level of risk from an extremely rare form of blood clot being investigated as a possible link with the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is at the same as taking a long-haul flight, the UK health minister said on Thursday. By Aditi Khanna FGN31 PAK-PM-JEMIMA-WOMEN Pak PM Khan's ex-wife Jemima criticises him for remarks blaming women's dress for rise in rape cases Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith has joined rights groups to criticise him after he blamed women for their ''inappropriate'' dress for a rise in sexual harassment and rape cases in the country. By Sajjad Hussain FGN28 VIRUS-CHINA-TAIWAN-INDIA Taiwan’s charge of 'coercing' Paraguay with COVID vaccines riles China Beijing: China has accused Taiwan of furthering its independence goal with COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy, a day after it lauded India for providing one lakh jabs to its diplomatic ally Paraguay after Beijing allegedly put pressure on the South American country to ditch the estranged island in exchange for vaccines. By K J M Varma FGN18 VIRUS-NZ-INDIA-TRAVEL-2NDLD BAN NZ temporarily suspends travel from India to combat surge in COVID-19 infected travellers: PM Ardern Melbourne/Wellington: New Zealand has for the first time imposed a temporary ban on travellers coming from India, including its citizens, from April 11 to 28 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases among visitors to this country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday. By Natasha Chaku FGN1 WORLD BANK-INDIA-GROWTH Faster global growth driven primarily by US, China and India: World Bank president Washington: There is now a faster global growth driven primarily by the US, China and India, World Bank president David Malpass has said even as he expressed concern over growing inequality due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By Lalit K Jha FGN2 IMF-RECOVERY Recovery is underway after worst global recession since World War II: IMF MD Washington: A day after the International Monetary Fund forecast a global growth of six per cent for this year, IMF Managing Director Christine Georgieva has said that after the worst global recession since the Second World War, the recovery is underway. By Lalit K Jha FGN3 IMF-INDIA During COVID-19 pandemic, India's debt to GDP ratio increased from 74 pc to 90 pc: IMF Washington: India's debt to GDP ratio increased from 74 per cent to 90 per cent during the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Monetary Fund has said, noting that it expects this to drop down to 80 per cent as a result of the country's economic recovery. By Lalit K Jha FGN27 LANKA-PAGEANT-ARREST Reigning Mrs World, friend arrested for fracas at Mrs Sri Lanka event Colombo: The reigning Mrs World, Caroline Jurie, and one of her associates were arrested on Thursday for allegedly causing damage to property and wounding a contestant at a beauty contest held here last week.

