Kenyan judge rules against closure of two refugee camps

Kenyan judge rules against closure of two refugee campsReuters | Nairobi | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:14 IST
A Kenyan judge ruled on Thursday against the closure of two refugee camps hosting hundreds of thousands of refugees mainly from neighbouring Somalia, according to a copy of the court order seen by Reuters.
The Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps in northern Kenya together host more than 410,000 people, a small proportion of whom are from South Sudan.
