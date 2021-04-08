Kenyan judge rules against closure of two refugee camps

A Kenyan judge ruled on Thursday against the closure of two refugee camps hosting hundreds of thousands of refugees mainly from neighbouring Somalia, according to a copy of the court order seen by Reuters.

The Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps in northern Kenya together host more than 410,000 people, a small proportion of whom are from South Sudan.

