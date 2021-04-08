Italy must focus on vaccinating the elderly -Draghi

Italy should momentarily stop giving people under 60 years old coronavirus vaccines and instead focus on protecting the elderly, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday. "How can a young person or someone who is not on the (priority) list jump the queue, knowing that he or she is exposing someone who is over 75 or frail to the risk of death," he told a news conference.

Unlike many other European countries, when Italy launched its vaccination campaign at the end of December, its army of pensioners were not given automatic precedence, despite the fact that they have borne the brunt of the killer disease. The failure to provide swifter protection has cost thousands of lives, experts say.

